Sheppard will start against the Thunder on Saturday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Amen Thompson is available to play off the bench but is battling an illness, so Sheppard will step into the starting five for the second time this month. As a starter this season (five games), the second-year guard has averaged 13.4 points, 4.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 28.6 minutes per contest.