Sheppard is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Sheppard will make his second career start, benefitting from the absences of Fred VanVleet (ankle) and Amen Thompson (rest). In his only other start this season, Sheppard dropped 25 points to go with five assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block across 31 minutes.