Sheppard chipped in 14 points (5-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 140-109 loss to the Lakers.

The Rockets struggled to get into any kind of offensive rhythm all game long, but Sheppard was one of the few players who delivered a solid stat line from a fantasy perspective. The Rockets could very well rest their starters for the season finale against Denver on Sunday, and if that's the case, Sheppard could be in line for a big performance in a starting role once again.