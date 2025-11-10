Sheppard ended with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two assists, one block and four steals over 29 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 122-115 victory over the Bucks.

The 16 points tied his season high, a mark he just reached Friday against the Spurs, and Sheppard's four steals set a new personal best for 2025-26. The second-year guard is finding a groove on the second unit, scoring at least 12 points in five of the last seven games while averaging 11.9 points, 3.4 assists, 2.6 threes, 2.1 boards and 1.1 steals in 21.1 minutes a contest.