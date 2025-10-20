Sheppard will come off the bench Tuesday against the Thunder, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Although Sheppard drew some starts at point guard in the preseason, the Rockets are opting to go with a jumbo lineup to open the season -- Amen Thompson will start at point guard with Steven Adams getting the nod at center. Sheppard posted 29 points (12-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks in 29 minutes during Thursday's preseason finale which showcased his upside, and he's likely to play a key role off the bench Tuesday.