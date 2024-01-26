Bullock (back) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bullock has missed four straight games due to a bad back. While he's available, the sharpshooter isn't guaranteed any playing time, though Jabari Smith's absence opens up plenty of opportunities in Houston's frontcourt. Over his last six appearances, Bullock has averaged just 3.0 points in 11.0 minutes per game.