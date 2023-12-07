Bullock closed with three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) over six minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 victory over the Thunder.

Bullock had three points in six minutes Wednesday, just the fourth time he has troubled the scorers all season. Despite providing the Rockets with a veteran piece off the bench, he has been used sparingly to this point. Even in starters' minutes, Bullock has never been a consistent producer. Working on that logic, there is no way he should be considered in any fantasy format.