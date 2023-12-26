site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Rockets' Reggie Bullock: Cleared to play
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bullock (illness) will be available versus the Pacers on Tuesday.
The Rockets are close to full strength Tuesday with Tari Eason (leg) cleared to play, so Bullock may not see any rotation minutes.
