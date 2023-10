Bullock is not part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Though Bullock drew the starting nod in the Rockets' last contest, he'll return to the bench against San Antonio with Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate joining Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun in the first unit Wednesday. While the Rockets are still missing several starters, Bullock is expected to be one of Houston's top options off the bench in 2023-24.