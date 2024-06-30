Bullock is unlikely to return to Houston in free agency, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Bullock inked a one-year deal with the Rockets last offseason but the 32-year-old isn't expected to remain in Houston. He played just 9.5 minutes per game in 2023-24, the first time he's averaged fewer than 23 minutes since 2015-16. Still, Bullock's three-point prowess and positional versatility will likely attract plenty of suitors, including playoff teams.