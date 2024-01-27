Bullock (back) scored five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and recorded one steal across eight minutes in Friday's 138-104 win over the Hornets.

Bullock had missed the Rockets' last four games with a lower-back strain before being cleared to play Friday. Though Bullock received some minutes in his return, he wasn't part of head coach Ime Udoka's rotation; the 31-year-old didn't check into the game until 7:39 remained in the fourth quarter, when the Rockets were up by 35 points. Given his light workload Friday, Bullock should be available for the second leg of the back-to-back set Saturday versus the Nets, though he may not get any run if the game is competitive.