Rockets' Reggie Bullock: Officially ruled out for Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bullock (back) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Jazz.
Bullock's absence streak will extend to two games after being downgraded from questionable to out Saturday with lower-back pain. Bullock's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Boston.
