Bullock (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with Portland.
Bullock will miss his fourth straight game, but he's not a consistent part of the rotation, so his absence will not impact fantasy hoops. His next opportunity to suit up will be Friday versus Charlotte.
