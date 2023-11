Bullock is averaging 1.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.2 steals and 0.2 blocks in 10.4 minutes over five contests this season.

Bullock has now been a healthy scratch in four games this season, and it appears that his playing time largely hinges on the score (he logged 12 minutes in each of two blowout wins). Amen Thompson (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) remain without firm return timetables, but Bullock's role shouldn't change much barring further injuries.