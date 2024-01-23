Bullock (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Bullock is in danger of missing his fourth straight game Wednesday due to lower-back pain. However, the veteran forward's potential absence won't impact Houston's rotation.
