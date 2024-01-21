Bullock (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Bullock will miss a third straight game due to lower-back pain. He's just one of a handful of regulars sidelined for the second half of a back-to-back set, so rookies Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson are candidates for increased roles on the wing. Bullock's next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Portland.
