Watch Now:

Bullock (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Bullock will miss a third straight game due to lower-back pain. He's just one of a handful of regulars sidelined for the second half of a back-to-back set, so rookies Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson are candidates for increased roles on the wing. Bullock's next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Portland.

More News