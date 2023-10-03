Bullock plans to sign with the Rockets upon clearing waivers Tuesday, Shams Charania and Kelly Iko of The Athletic report.

After coming to an agreement with the Spurs on Saturday on a buyout of the money remaining on his four-year, $30 million contract, Bullock is eligible to sign with any of the NBA's other 29 teams besides the Mavericks, with whom he spent the 2022-23 season. He'll ultimately land with Texas' third team, giving another veteran presence to a Rockets roster that added Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green and Jock Landale in free agency this offseason to supplement a young core. Bullock, who shot 38 percent from downtown while averaging 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 30.3 minutes per contest over 78 appearances with Dallas last season, will likely settle into a reserve role on the wing for Houston.