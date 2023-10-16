Bullock will start Monday's preseason game against the Spurs, Jackson Gatlin of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Jalen Green (toe) sidelined, Bullock will join the first unit. The veteran sharpshooter is competing for a reserve role with his new squad, and the fact he's getting an extended look with Houston's expected starters suggests he has a chance to be one of the top players off the Rockets' bench during the 2023-24 regular season.