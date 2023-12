Bullock (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Bullock will miss Friday's tilt with a non-COVID illness after being tabbed doubtful initially. Considering he'll have a quick turnaround for Saturday's game in New Orleans, Bullock should be considered questionable at best for the contest. In his absence, expect Amen Thompson and Jae'Sean Tate to pick up more work.