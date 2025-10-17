Council agreed to a contract with the Rockets on Friday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

While specifics of the deal are unknown, Council likely signed a non-guaranteed pact. If he's waived, the Arkansas product is expected to join Houston's G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, to begin the 2025-26 season. Over 73 regular-season appearances with Philadelphia in 2024-25, Council averaged 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.1 minutes per contest.