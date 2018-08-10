Rockets' Rob Gray: Joining Houston for camp
Gray agreed to a training camp contract with the Rockets on Friday.
Gray went undrafted this summer after four seasons at Houston, where he made the All-ACC First Team during his junior and senior campaigns. While he only played 20 minutes of summer league for the Rockets, attempting one field goal, he apparently impressed enough to garner a training camp offer.
