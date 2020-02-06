Rockets' Robert Covington: Available Thursday
Covington (not injury related) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Covington's all set to make his Rockets debut against the Lakers. in 48 games with Minnesota, the 28-year-old defensive stopper averaged 12.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 threes, 1.7 steals and 1.2 assists in 29.4 minutes per contest.
