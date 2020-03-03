Rockets' Robert Covington: Back-to-back double-doubles
Covington notched 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 125-123 loss at New York.
Covington has scored in double digits in eight of his first 10 games with the Rockets since being traded from the Timberwolves, but he has also averaged 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.5 blocks during that stretch. He's shooting just 36.4 percent from deep and that could improve, but until now, Covington has been doing exactly what the team needs from him on both ends of the court.
