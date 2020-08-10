Covington produced 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 win over the Kings.

Covington continues to lead the team defensively along with P.J. Tucker while regularly hoisting away from deep beyond the arc. Covington can be inconsistent offensively, but even on his worst shooting nights he still earns no shortage of minutes due to his high-level defense.