Covington produced 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 win over the Kings.
Covington continues to lead the team defensively along with P.J. Tucker while regularly hoisting away from deep beyond the arc. Covington can be inconsistent offensively, but even on his worst shooting nights he still earns no shortage of minutes due to his high-level defense.
More News
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Scores 15 points•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Swats four shots•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Back-to-back double-doubles•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Stat-stuffing performance•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Ties season-high four blocks•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Posts 20 with five treys in win•