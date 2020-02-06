Covington (not injury related) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With the four-team trade that Covington was apart of being made official Wednesday, the veteran forward appears to have a good shot at making his Rockets debut in Los Angeles. He's expected to enter the starting lineup and could exceed his 29.4 minutes per game average that he held in Minnesota, depending on how coach Mike D'Antoni decides to operate his rotations.