Rockets' Robert Covington: Heading to Houston
Covington has been traded to the Rockets as part of a four-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
Covington will head to Houston in a deal that includes Minnesota, Denver and Atlanta. Clint Capela and Nene will head to the Hawks; Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner and a first-round pick will head to the Timberwolves; Gerald Green and Houston's first-round pick will head to the Nuggets; and Covington will head to the Rockets. Across 48 games with the Timberwolves this season, Covington has averaged 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in just under 30 minutes per game. He's scored double digits in each of the past five games and will now get a chance to extend that streak in his new home of Houston.
