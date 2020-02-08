Rockets' Robert Covington: In starting lineup
Covington will get the start at power forward for Friday's matchup with the Suns, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Covington came off the bench in his debut with the club in Thursday's victory over the Lakers. He finished the night with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 30 minutes. He figures to be heavily involved in the Rockets rotation going forward.
