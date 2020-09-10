Covington is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 4 against the Lakers due to a headache, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Covington passed a concussion protocol test, but he's dealing with a headache. While he was originally expected to play, some doubt has now been cast upon his status. Look for him to be a game-time call.
