Covington (head) will be available for Thursday's Game 4 against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Covington emerged unscathed from a scary collision near the end of Game 3, but the Rockets initially listed him as questionable on their injury report. As expected, he's now been removed from the report and should start at his usual forward spot. Covington finished Game 3 with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals in 36 minutes.