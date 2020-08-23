Covington managed just five points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to Oklahoma City.

Covington was unable to influence Saturday's outcome as he was relegated to the bench for much fo the second half. Jeff Green was excellent off the bench, scoring 22 points including five triples, thus limiting Covington's time on the floor. Despite the poor performance, Covington is a big part of what the Rockets are trying to do and he should be better than this when the two teams meet again on Tuesday.