Play

Covington tallied 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four blocked shots and an assist across 27 minutes in Thursday's 135-105 win over the Warriors.

Covington is making Mike D'Antonit look like a genius. The new acquisition is the glue that holds Houston's small-ball scheme together, as he's combining his well-regarded defensive skills with some substantial offensive contribution all over the floor. His +31 plus-minus on Thursday is evidence of his tremendous impact. A steady forward with offensive pop at the wing is what the Rockets have been missing in recent seasons, and it appears Covington might be the answer.

More News
Our Latest Stories