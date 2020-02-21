Covington tallied 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four blocked shots and an assist across 27 minutes in Thursday's 135-105 win over the Warriors.

Covington is making Mike D'Antonit look like a genius. The new acquisition is the glue that holds Houston's small-ball scheme together, as he's combining his well-regarded defensive skills with some substantial offensive contribution all over the floor. His +31 plus-minus on Thursday is evidence of his tremendous impact. A steady forward with offensive pop at the wing is what the Rockets have been missing in recent seasons, and it appears Covington might be the answer.