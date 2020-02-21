Rockets' Robert Covington: Posts 20 with five treys in win
Covington tallied 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four blocked shots and an assist across 27 minutes in Thursday's 135-105 win over the Warriors.
Covington is making Mike D'Antonit look like a genius. The new acquisition is the glue that holds Houston's small-ball scheme together, as he's combining his well-regarded defensive skills with some substantial offensive contribution all over the floor. His +31 plus-minus on Thursday is evidence of his tremendous impact. A steady forward with offensive pop at the wing is what the Rockets have been missing in recent seasons, and it appears Covington might be the answer.
More News
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Stat stuffing performance•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Logs 35 minutes•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Scores nine in start•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: In starting lineup•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Shines with 14 in Rockets debut•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: To come off bench•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...