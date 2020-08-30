Covington registered 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-80 Game 5 win over the Thunder.

Covington broke his playoff record for most threes in a game and delivered a strong offensive performance -- only James Harden scored more points than the former 76ers and Timberwolves' wing. Covington is an integral part of the Rockets' scheme on both ends of the court, but his value in DFS contests could skyrocket if he starts scoring like this on a more consistent basis.