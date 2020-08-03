Covington finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven boards, one block, and three steals in 37 minutes of a 120-116 win against Milwaukee on Sunday.

Covington finished in double figures for the third consecutive game as Houston was able to overcome a late eight-point deficit for the win against Milwaukee. His three steals were the most he's had in a game since being acquired by the Rockets in February. He'll face the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.