Covington finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), and five rebounds in 25 minutes of a 127-91 loss to the Suns on Friday.

Covington appeared in his second game since being traded to the Rockets, making his first start. He struggled from deep in the contest after making more than 50 percent of his tries in his Rockets debut. He'll get a chance to rebound on Sunday against the Jazz.