Rockets' Robert Covington: Scores nine in start
Covington finished with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), and five rebounds in 25 minutes of a 127-91 loss to the Suns on Friday.
Covington appeared in his second game since being traded to the Rockets, making his first start. He struggled from deep in the contest after making more than 50 percent of his tries in his Rockets debut. He'll get a chance to rebound on Sunday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: In starting lineup•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Shines with 14 in Rockets debut•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: To come off bench•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Available Thursday•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Rockets' Robert Covington: Heading to Houston•
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.