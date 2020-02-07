Covington compiled 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 30 minutes in Thursday's 121-11 win over the Lakers.

If there was any question as to how the former Timberwolf would produce as a Rocket, those queries were silenced on Thursday. Covington looked right at home in coach Mike D'Antoni's new small-ball scheme, and it' s probably only a matter of time before he enters the starting lineup instead of Eric Gordon. Not only is Convgton a well-regarded defender, but he can create his own shot in space and possesses a deadly three-point shot. He showcased that skill with four drained threes in the win. Fantasy owners in leagues without a trade deadline should take notice, as the talented forward looks set to have en excellent second-half of the season.