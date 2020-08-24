Covington posted 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 117-114 Game 4 loss to the Thunder.

Covington delivered a solid bounce back performance from a scoring perspective while providing his usual defensive production. He averaged 1.8 blocks in the eight regular season games following the restart, and he has managed five blocks through the first four playoff games. This was also the highest allotment of minutes that Covington has seen thus far this postseason, and he may very well receive even more playing time during Wednesday's Game 5.