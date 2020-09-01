Covington tallied 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT), five rebounds, five steals and three blocks in 38 minutes of Monday's 104-100 loss to Oklahoma City.

Covington is saving his best series play for last so far, as he's scored a combined 40 points over his last two games. He'll need to sustain that if the Rockets are to advance past Wednesday's Game 7.