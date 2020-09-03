Covington finished with 21 points (7-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 victory over the Thunder.

Covington was the best player on the court Wednesday, helping lift the Rockets to a 4-3 series victory over the Thunder. After a somewhat slow start to bubble life, Covington has found his rhythm over the past few games. With James Harden unusually quiet on the offensive end, Covington did more of the heavy lifting as well as putting up his typical defensive production. The Rockets will now face the Lakers in the next round of the playoffs and will need to lift their overall performance if they are to emerge victorious.