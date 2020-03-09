Rockets' Robert Covington: Swats four shots
Covington tallied seven points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 26 minutes Sunday in the Rockets' 126-106 loss to the Magic.
Covington has been held in the single digits in scoring in two of his last three outings, but he poured in 25 points and seven treys in the other game, and he's racked up eight blocks between the three contests. As that production illustrates, Covington is still capable of giving fantasy managers something useful even on nights he doesn't shoot the ball well, making him a highly valuable option.
