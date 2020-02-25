Covington posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, four blocks, one steal and one assist across 30 minutes during Monday's 123-112 victory over the Knicks.

Covington continues to be a shockingly-good shot-blocker for the Rockets, who have often deployed him as a small-ball center. He tied his season-high four blocks Monday, and he's averaging 2.6 blocks since joining the Rockets, not to mention 1.1 steals. Since his rookie 2013-14 season, Covington has the most performances in the league with at least two threes, two steals and two blocks (32). The next highest are Danny Green and James Harden, who have 26 apiece.