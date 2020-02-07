Rockets' Robert Covington: To come off bench
Covington will come off the bench Thursday against the Lakers, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Covington was dealt to the Rockets as part of a four-team deal on Tuesday, and while he's ready to make his team debut Thursday evening, he won't immediately join the starting lineup. Danuel House figures to draw another start at power forward.
