Covington is expected to be available for Thursday's Game 4 after he was taken to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 112-102 loss to the Lakers when his face collided with Anthony Davis' right arm, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Covington avoided a broken nose and passed all concussion tests that were administered in the locker room, so he looks set to head into Game 4 with no restrictions. The Rockets' starting power forward still played 36 minutes in the Game 3 loss, finishing with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four steals and three assists.