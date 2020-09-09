Covington will play in Thursday's Game 4 against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Covington was involved in a nasty collision late in Game 3 that left him with a bloodied head, but he passed through concussion tests and appears to have avoided any major damage. Coach Mike D'Antoni called Covington "fine" at practice Wednesday, noting that he's "completely over" the collision. "I did everything I was supposed to yesterday, went through the protocol today. I passed with flying colors," Covington told reporters.