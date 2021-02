Kurucs didn't score (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) but had one rebound and one block in 10 minutes during Monday's loss to Chicago.

Kurucs' 10 minutes of action Monday marked the most he has played since logging 21 minutes against the Kings on Jan. 16. After a promising rookie season with the Brooklyn Nets in 2018-19, Kurucs has all but lost his mojo, as the forward is currently averaging a career-worst 1.1 points over 14 games played this year.