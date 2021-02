Kurucs missed his only field-goal attempt (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in two minutes of action in Tuesday's loss to New Orleans.

Kurucs was once again a nonfactor in this one, as the forward hasn't scored over the past three games now. After a promising first year in the league with Brooklyn during the 2018-19 campaign when he averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds, Kurucs has taken a mighty step back in each of his past two seasons.