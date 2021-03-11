Kurucs (oblique) will not play Thursday against the Kings.
Kurucs will miss his third straight game Thursday as he continues to recover from a strained left oblique. The reserve big man has only appeared in 16 games this season, so his absence shouldn't affect the Rockets' rotation much.
