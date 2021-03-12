Kurucs (oblique) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Despite having more than a week to heal up from his strained left oblique due to the All-Star break, Kurucs won't be available for either half of the Rockets' back-to-back set to begin the second half of the season after he sat out Thursday's loss to the Kings. While Kurucs hasn't been counted on to play major minutes this season, his absence hurts from a depth standpoint, as the Rockets could have as few as eight players available for Friday's contest.