Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Another super stat line
Westbrook went off for 28 points (11-25 FG, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 win over the Nuggets.
Westbrook had his five-game streak of scoring at least 30 points snapped but matched his season highs in boards and steals. Though he's no longer averaging a triple-double, Westbrook has upped his scoring and his field goal and free throw percentages compared to last year and remains a top option in all formats.
