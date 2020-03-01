Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Big scoring on efficient shooting
Westbrook accumulated 41 points (16-27 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-12 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals during Saturday's 111-110 overtime victory over the Celtics.
With star teammate James Harden struggling with his shot throughout the night, Westbrook took control of the team's primary scoring duties. The 2017 MVP was able to establish his control by continually and successfully shooting in the paint, going 11-of-16 in that area of the court. Westbrook has now reached at least 30 points in six of his last seven outings, converting at a remarkable 57.2 percent rate from the field over that span.
