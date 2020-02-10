Rockets' Russell Westbrook: Booms again
Westbrook racked up 39 points (18-33 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 38 minutes Sunday, as the Rockets fell to the Jazz 114-113.
After pouring in 41 points (17-28 FG) on Thursday, Westbrook rested Friday and it apparently served him well, as he got right back on his hot streak Sunday. Rudy Gobert spent the majority of the game shadowing Westbrook, who proceeded to torch him for 17 points in the first quarter alone. The Rockets' new ultra-small lineup has provided a boost to Westbrook's production thus far.
